Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jacqueline Towns, Dies From Coronavirus

NBA fans have been hoping and praying that Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Brooks, would pull through after being put in a medically-induced coma to help combat COVID-19 symptoms. We are deeply saddened to report she has passed away.

Jaqueline or Jackie, as she was affectionately known by among family, has been battling the coronavirus for roughly about a month. KAT revealed on social media his mom placed in a medically-induced coma in hopes it would help fight her COVID-19 symptoms. Karl’s father also had the dreaded virus as well but was allowed to go home where he is still recovering.

Karl’s college coach, John Calipari, provided an update on KAT’s mom while not revealing too much information, only stating that at the time, she was fighting.

Now, ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews broke the heartbreaking news in a tweet with an official statement from the Towns family confirming Jacqueline’s passing.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19.

Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th.

Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength, a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable, and her energy will never be replaced.

The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time. They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.

The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and requests privacy in this time of great mourning.”

The Timberwolves announce Karl Anthony Towns mother, Jackie, has died after a battle with COVID-19. https://t.co/ESURDT0KHE — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 13, 2020

Rest in power, Jacqueline Brooks, our thoughts and prayers are with the Towns family.

Photo: Hannah Foslien / Getty