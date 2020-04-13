Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jacqueline Towns, Dies From Coronavirus

NBA fans have been hoping and praying that Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Brooks, would pull through after being put in a medically-induced coma to help combat COVID-19 symptoms. We are deeply saddened to report she has passed away.
Jaqueline or Jackie, as she was affectionately known by among family, has been battling the coronavirus for roughly about a month. KAT revealed on social media his mom placed in a medically-induced coma in hopes it would help fight her COVID-19 symptoms. Karl’s father also had the dreaded virus as well but was allowed to go home where he is still recovering.
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.
Karl’s college coach, John Calipari, provided an update on KAT’s mom while not revealing too much information, only stating that at the time, she was fighting.
Now, ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews broke the heartbreaking news in a tweet with an official statement from the Towns family confirming Jacqueline’s passing.
“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19.
Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th.
Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength, a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable, and her energy will never be replaced.
The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time. They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.
The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and requests privacy in this time of great mourning.”
Rest in power, Jacqueline Brooks, our thoughts and prayers are with the Towns family.
I want to take this time to wish the most special and important woman in my life an amazing birthday today. You have always been the rock of our family and your strength and love has pushed me to not only be the best Basketbal player I could be, but be the best man I could be. I remember the times you used to come sleep with me when I was in Pre-K so I could sleep well in school or all the times you would sneak me out of school during my lunch and take me to Pizza Hut so we can eat that Buffett for lunch. I just want you to know I appreciate you tremendously and that with every step I take, I hope I am making you proud because I have never been prouder of anything in my life then to say your my mother. I love you ❤️
