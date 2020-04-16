Michael Che Pays A Month’s Rent For Residents That Live In His Late Grandmother’s Building

The coronavirus is not only wreaking havoc around the globe but bringing out the kindness in people as well.

36-year-old Saturday Night Live star Michael Che found an extremely dope way to honor his late grandmother, who died from the coronavirus. The comedian decided to pay a month’s rent for the residents that live in her NYCHA building he revealed in an Instagram post.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote.

“Obviously, I can’t offer much help by myself,” he added. “But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”

Che admitted, “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

He closed things out by calling on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Sean “Diddy” Combs to help tackle the rent issues.

“Let’s fix this!” Che said. “Page me!”

Che revealed earlier in the month that his grandmother died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a now-deleted IG posted. In it, he voiced his frustrations with the lack of information about the virus and speaking about his feelings following her passing.

“I’m doing ok, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically, the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique.”

“But it’s still scary.”

“I need a better story,” he said. “I’m just not willing to accept that right now. F— THAT. I need a better story. I know, I shouldn’t curse, but I’m grieving.”

We salute you, Michael Che.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty