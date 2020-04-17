STREAMED: DaBaby Returns With “Blame It On Baby,” dvsn Drops Sultry “A Muse In Her Feelings,” & More

DaBaby — Blame It on Baby

DaBaby is back. He delivered a double dose of offerings with last year’s Kirk and Baby On Baby. Now, the North Carolina rhymer returns with his newest effort, Blame It On Baby.

Star power follows DaBaby on this release. Roddy Ricch, Future, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, NBA Youngboy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ashanti all bring their talents to the project.

“This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now; especially this early in their mainstream career,” DaBaby said in a press release. “During the creative process of Blame it on Baby, I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.”

Stream Blame It On Baby below.

Westside Gunn — Pray for Paris

Westside Gunn has the City of Lights on his mind with the release of his newest project, Pray for Paris. Following Hitler Wears Hermes 7 and Flygod Is an Awesome God, this marks the Griselda rapper’s newest star-studded release.

Fellow Griselda spitters Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine are featured on the project, along with Tyler, The Creator, Joey Bada$$, Wale, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, and more. DJ Premier, DJ Muggs, BeatButcha, Alchemist, Tyler, the Creator, and Daringer lend production.

Gunn recently said this album is all about elevation. “I’m just elevating. I’m getting stronger,” he told Revolt. “I always felt I had the best ear in hip hop…My production has always been stellar. With this project, I didn’t go out there with a plan to make a project. I cook everything from scratch.”

Stream Pray for Paris below.

dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings

It’s been three years since dvsn released Morning After. The OVO duo of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 team up on their follow-up, A Muse In Her Feelings.

Prior to releasing the 16-song LP, dvsn dropped their Snoh Allegra-Assisted single “Between Us” as well as the Ty Dolla $ign and Buju Banton-featured “Dangerous City.” PartyNextDoor, Jessie Reyez, Future, and Summer Walker are among the LP’s remaining guests.

Daley recently said that the album is meant to provide something new for longtime fans. “We’re going to give you the unexpected,” he told Billboard. “We are going to go against the grain, be divided from the bunch and separated from the past. The moment you think we’re going to go left, we’re going to do a hard right.”

Upon releasing the project, the duo offered up gratitude. “Thank you to the muses in our lives,” they said. “These are your stories. Thank you to all the people who helped us bring this to life.”

Stream A Muse In Her Feelings below.

The-Dream — SXTP 4

The-Dream shares another escapade with the release of his newest project, SXTP 4. The new offering follows 2018’s Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3.

King Dream says he debated this project’s release. “Honestly, I didn’t want to put it out with what’s going on in the world,” he recently explained via Instagram. “I had so many people tel me…NO music is what we need right now more than ever.”

The-Dream handles the bulk of this project. The 13-song effort was entirely self-produced and Jhené Aiko is the LP’s only guest on “Wee Hours.”

Stream Sextape 4 below.

Kehlani — “Everybody Business”

Kehlani isn’t frontin’. Shortly after dropping her “Toxic” single, the Bay Area songstress unleashes her newest single, “Everybody Business,” and an accompanying video shot at home.

Produced by Go Grizzley and Loshendrix, “Everybody Business” allows Kehani to speak on the impact of her high profile lifestyle. “I hear every word they talk and try not to care at all,” she sings. “I know it’s frontin’, don’t know me from nothin’.”

As those lyrics might suggest, “Everybody Business” pulls inspiration from The Neptunes’ “Frontin’” single, which features JAY-Z. Upon releasing the new track, Kehlani called “Frontin’” one of her “favorite Pharrell songs.”

Kehlani self-directed the music video, dubbing herself Hyphy Williams. The clip was shot in her home, mostly in her backyard. It references online rumors and some of her previous relationships. Hear the song and watch the video below.

Berner & B-Real — Los Meros

Berner and B-Real connect. The two veteran rappers link up for the release of their collaborative project, Los Meros. Boasting 15 cuts, the new album is a celebration of their careers and their mutual love for weed.

As one might expect, this release is heavy on the big names. Rick Ross shows up on “Candy,” Wiz Khalifa pops up on “While Driving,” and Ty Dolla $ign appears on “Head Down” and “On the Wall.” Elsewhere, Dave East, Xzibit, Everlast, and Paul Wall deliver guest spots while SAP, Vidal Garcia, Trax FDR, and Dam James are among the producers.

This isn’t the first go-around for Berner and B-Real. The dynamic duo previously joined forces on three iterations of their Prohibition series. B-Real talked about their chemistry back in 2017. “It’s so fun working with Berner because he’s great at picking music to rock to,” B-Real told High Times. Years later, the guys are still at it.

Stream Los Meros below.

Playboi Carti — “@ MEH”

Two years after his fan favorite Die Lit LP, Playboi Carti reignites his base with “@ MEH.” The song is expected to appear on the Atlanta rapper’s forthcoming Whole Lotta Red LP.

Produced by jetsonmade, Neeko Baby, and Deskhop, “@ MEH” allows Playboi to rap about his haters. He also boasts about his chopper and reminds nay sayers that they can’t “hold” him.

To go along with the new song, Carti dropped a moody visual which he directed alongside Nick Walker. Watch the video and listen to the new single below.