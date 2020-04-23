Actor Jason Mitchell Busted On Drug & Weapons Charges In Mississippi

Jason Mitchell’s epic downfall continues.
The former star of Lena Waithe’s Showtime original series, The Chi, got himself locked up in Mississippi. TMZ is reporting the actor was arrested on weapons and drug charges. According to the celebrity gossip site, Mitchell is facing four felony charges according to online records.
Per TMZ:
An AK47 and Glock 19, and intent sell? Bruh, are times that hard for Jason?
The actor who caught the attention of many with his outstanding performance as the late rapper Eazy E in the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He has since fallen on hard times after he was fired from The Chi. Back in May 2019, Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior by actress Tiffany Boone who played his on-screen girlfriend on the Showtime drama. Mitchell was given the boot after multiple incidents continued to happen even after he completed HR training.
It was revealed by Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine that his character would be killed off when the show returns. Since his firing, Mitchell’s once-promising career fizzled out rather quickly. He was dropped by his agency UTA, his MTV Movie Award nomination was rescinded, and he was replaced in the Netflix movie titled Desperados.
We earnestly hope Jason can get his life back on track.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz