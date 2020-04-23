HomeCeleb News

Actor Jason Mitchell Busted On Drug & Weapons Charges In Mississippi

"Jail records indicate Jason was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol."

Recent 04.23.20

Actor Jason Mitchell Arrested In Mississippi On Weapons & Drug Charges

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Jason Mitchell’s epic downfall continues.

 

The former star of  Lena Waithe’s Showtime original series, The Chi, got himself locked up in Mississippi. TMZ is reporting the actor was arrested on weapons and drug charges. According to the celebrity gossip site, Mitchell is facing four felony charges according to online records.

Per TMZ:

Jason, who played Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic, is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jail records indicate Jason was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

An AK47 and Glock 19, and intent sell? Bruh, are times that hard for Jason?

The actor who caught the attention of many with his outstanding performance as the late rapper Eazy E in the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He has since fallen on hard times after he was fired from The Chi. Back in May 2019, Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior by actress Tiffany Boone who played his on-screen girlfriend on the Showtime drama. Mitchell was given the boot after multiple incidents continued to happen even after he completed HR training. 

It was revealed by Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine that his character would be killed off when the show returns. Since his firing, Mitchell’s once-promising career fizzled out rather quickly. He was dropped by his agency UTA, his MTV Movie Award nomination was rescinded, and he was replaced in the Netflix movie titled Desperados.

We earnestly hope Jason can get his life back on track.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cassius Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
jason mitchell , Newsletter , straight outta compton , The Chi

Close