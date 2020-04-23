Actor Jason Mitchell Busted On Drug & Weapons Charges In Mississippi

Jason Mitchell’s epic downfall continues.

The former star of Lena Waithe’s Showtime original series, The Chi, got himself locked up in Mississippi. TMZ is reporting the actor was arrested on weapons and drug charges. According to the celebrity gossip site, Mitchell is facing four felony charges according to online records.

Per TMZ:

Jason, who played Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic, is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.