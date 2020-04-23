A Full List Of What’s Coming & Going On Netflix This May

As April comes to a close, we can all look forward to a fresh slate of content on Netflix.
The streaming service has a ton of original content coming, plus some shows and movies we’ve already seen but love to binge anyway. For Colored Girls, for example, will be available May 1, in addition to the highly-anticipated Netflix Original Hollywood. Jerry Seinfeld’s new standup comedy special 23 Hours To Kill will also be available next month and we won’t have to wait long to tune in, as it drops May 5. On the other hand, Netflix is chucking Scandal: Seasons 1-7, Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8, and more. Check out the full list of what’s coming and going below.
Coming
May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Leaving
May 1
John Carter
May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
May 18
Scandal: Season 1-7
May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
Bitten: Season 1-3
May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich