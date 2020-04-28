Kanye West Reportedly Bought His Childhood Home [Details]

While most of us are keeping it pretty lowkey, Kanye West continues to make headlines.

Over the weekend, Forbes announced that, like Jay-Z, the rapper and designer officially reached billionaire status. While he’d go down in history as Hip Hop’s second billionaire, ‘Ye apparently took issue with his reported net worth, allegedly stating via text message that Forbes got it wrong and that he’s actually worth $3.3 billion, not $1.3 billion. Either way, new reports have emerged and it looks like the boastful rapper dropped a few of those big baller coins on his childhood home back in Chicago.

“Kanye West recently purchased his childhood home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. West’s mother, Donda West, purchased the home back in the early 1980s and sold it 2004,” WGN9 News states. Real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin tells the site: “It went through a lot of trouble after that. It’s on South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood. It went through foreclosure and several years ago a foundation that Kanye was involved with, but Rhymefest — one of Kanye’s collaborators — bought it.”

While Rhymefest planned to transform the house in to an “arts incubator,” Rodkin says the plan was scrapped and it was later announced he was actually going to tear it down “because it would cost less to build a new one than to rehab this because it’s been empty for years.”

While there were plans to demolish it, the site reports that last month renovation permits were granted for the home which Kanye reportedly bought for $225,000. “He’s looking at about another $60,000 in repairs” according to Rodkin. Get a look at his old house in the tweet below — it’s in the top right corner — and stay tuned for details on the revamp.