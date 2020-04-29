Hype or Brand Loyalty?: Off-White™ Arrow Facemask Named The Hottest Men’s Product In The World

Even during a global pandemic, the hypebeast has no chill.

It’s no secret, Virgil Abloh’s brand Off-White™ is ridiculously popular. Global fashion search platform Lyst published its list of the world’s hottest fashion brands for Q1 2020, and it should come as no surprise to fashionistas that Off-White™ tops it.

This marks the third successive quarter that Off-White™ is the world’s hottest brand. According to Lyst, Off-White™ also has the “hottest men’s product” thanks to a $95 facemask that features the streetwear brand’s famed arrow logo, which is one of the most searched for items on the web.

It makes sense that the mask is so popular, mainly due to the global pandemic and the use of facemasks being recommended. The site estimated once the pandemic hit its apex searches for masks rose 496%, with Off-White’s mask take top honors.

Per Lyst:

“At a time when consumers around the world have found themselves confined to their homes, seeking connections online, Off-White’s loyal and highly-engaged social following has proven invaluable.”

BUT there has been some fallout due to the fact the mask’s price. Over the weekend on social media, online luxury retailer Farfetch found itself bombarded with outrage in the form of tweets and IG comments when an Off-White mask costing $1,000 hit timelines. Farfetch eventually took down the post that was being offered through a third-party reseller and, in a statement, said it “blocked sales of face masks at excessive prices.”

As far as other popular brands Balenciaga, Nike, Gucci, Prada, Moncler, Fendi, Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Versace round out the top 10. Billionaire, Kanye West, his YEEZY brand, and adidas didn’t even crack the top 20.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty