Baller: LeBron James Announces First-Ever National Graduation Ceremony For High School Class Of 2020

The entire nation has been benched until we get this deadly outbreak of coronavirus under control, which means young people are missing out on any celebration that involves socializing — graduation ceremonies included.

Being the thoughtful guy that we’ve known him to be, LeBron is doing what he can to help high school seniors observe the long-celebrated milestone. “Working on something special for you high school class of 2020! See you May 16th!!,” the L.A. Laker tweeted, alongside a high school photo and the official website for the event he mentioned.

Upon visiting that website, fans are informed that the famed athlete has been planning a national, virtual graduation ceremony.

“The Class of 2020 is redefining high school graduation with a first-of-its-kind national ceremony. So get ready to go big while you’re at home—because this one-hour primetime national graduation celebration is all about YOU,” GraduateTogether2020.com announced, also inviting students to submit suggestions on what they’d like to see at the ceremony and more.

Deadline shared some details on what to expect when they ceremony airs:

“The one-hour special, called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, will air simultaneously across ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC and on an array of digital platforms — including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PeopleTV and Complex Networks. Curated by high school students and educators throughout the country with the support of the American Federation of Teachers, this national commercial-free broadcast will include a collection of commencement addresses, celebrity performances and inspirational vignettes. Suggestions and stories are already being collected via GraduateTogether2020.com.”

Throughout his career, the I Promise School founder has always done what he could to support young people — students, especially. We are ecstatic that he is organizing this baller ceremony for the class of 2020. Stay tuned!