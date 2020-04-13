A Rookie LeBron James Jersey Is Expected to Break An Insane Record On The Auction Block

The jersey LeBron James wore in his fifth game in the NBA as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to break the record for the most expensive game-worn jersey in NBA history. The game took place on November 7, 2003, against the Indiana Pacers. That night Lebron James scored 23 points in a one-point loss.

TMZ Sports is reporting that the same jersey was also worn by James five days later when the Cavaliers took on the Miami Heat in Florida. This is believed to be the earliest jersey worn by James to hit the open market.

LeBron James Rookie Jersey Hits Auction Block, Could Break $630k Recordhttps://t.co/FUvLfG80oc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 10, 2020

The current record price paid for a game-worn jersey is held by LeBron James– it is his all-star jersey from the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago. That jersey sold for over $630,000.

“LeBron James memorabilia is some of the most sought-after memorabilia currently,” Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin said to TMZ on Friday. “After setting the record earlier this year for the sale of a LeBron James card for $900,000, we are hoping this jersey will set the record for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey which is $630,300.”

The jersey was certified and verified as original by Resolution Photomatching, a memorabilia authentication company. As of Monday (April 13), the current bid sits at $70,000, but there’s still more than 30 left in the auction.

But when it comes to King James and jerseys, it looks like he won’t be wearing one anytime soon since the coronavirus has suspended the NBA season.

“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James told Lakers beat reporters of the season’s success, despite it being cut short. “I honestly didn’t think that we would be able to come together as fast as we did, just having so many new pieces (and) bringing in Anthony.”

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty