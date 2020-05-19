Complex’s Sneaker Site Sole Collector Launches New App

This new app should help sneakerheads navigate the crowded e-streets that is the sneaker world.

Today (May.19), Complex launched its new Sole Collector app. The app is a sneaker shopping and content tool named after the website that shares news devoted to kicks the media network owns.

Once downloaded, shopping for kicks will be much easier thanks to the app’s ability to compare the prices 40,000 new and existing sneakers through brands, resale sites like GOAT, StockX, Flight Club as well as retailers. Users will also be able to use the app to get the up-to-date info like release dates via the app’s calendar, browse content from the website and watch videos from sneaker-related shows like Full Size Run and Complex’s Sneaker Shopping.

Users can also personalize the app by sharing their collections and even create a list of sneakers they are hoping to own in the future. You can also add personal info like your age, gender, and shoe size, of course. There will also be exclusive sneaker launches coming to the app, campaigns, sweepstakes, as well as special programming to help support the launch of the app.

Photo: Sole Collector / Apple