Drake Apologizes After Leaked Song Suggests Kylie Jenner Is His Side-Piece [Details]

Drake woke up today apologizing to his friends and fans after some awkward bars of his surfaced online.

Apparently, the “Toosie Slide” rapper has people wondering if he hooked up with Kylie Jenner, despite being cool with Travis Scott, after a new Future/Drake collaboration was played on Instagram Live.

“A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl Sound Live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue,” Drizzy wrote, adding “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

If you missed the lyrics that set people off (and probably had Drake’s phone ringing off the hook this morning), here they are, according to The Blast:

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf*ckin’ Kylies,” in addition to “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and them in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f*ckin’ Gigis.”

Welp. We guess that’s that on that. Head over to Drake’s IG Stories to see the apology for yourself.