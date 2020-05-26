Waka Flocka Says He’s Officially Dedicating His Life To “Suicide Prevention and Mental Illness”

Waka Flocka is a multi-hyphenated individual.

He’s already a rapper and reality TV star thanks to Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, and now he wants to add mental health advocate to that growing list. On Monday night, he took to Twitter to let his followers know that he wants to aid those with mental health struggles and people who are contemplating suicide.

“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone, Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!” he tweeted.

Anyone questioning Waka’s decision should remember that back in 2013, his younger brother, who went by the rap name KayO Redd committed suicide. Waka would speak on the family tragedy six years later as part of VICE’s The Therapist series. In the eye-opening interview, he explains how anger helped him cope with that major loss.

“Anger can be prettier than a flower,” he says about trying to rechannel that energy.

This marks his second brother that died, another younger brother by the name of Rahleek was killed in 2000 after a neighbor’s car accidentally hit him while he was riding his bike.

In the interview, he recounts that his brother called him shortly before he decided to take his own life.

“Before my little brother killed hisself, I ain’t pick up the phone and I seen him call. I’m like, f-ck, lemme call Kayo back as soon as this shit over with. I call him back, no answer.”

Waka then questions what his brother was experiencing in life that caused this to happen. “What the f-ck my little brother was going through to make him kill hisself? God damn,” Waka says. “That’s how stressful this shit is? Like, it’s that crazy?”

The Atlanta-born rapper is also helping out with COVID-19 relief after teaming up with COV-AID back in early May. COV-AID is a benefit that featured a mix of interactive, live-streamed competitions and performances from athletes, actors, and other big names.