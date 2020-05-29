STREAMED: Lil Yachty Returns With Lil Boat 3, Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist Connect For “Alfredo” & More

Lil Yachty — Lil Boat 3

Two years after dropping Nuthin’ 2 Prove, Lil Yachty delivers his newest album, Lil Boat 3. The 19-song project includes a star-studded guest list, including Drake and DaBaby, who appear on the effort’s previously-released single, “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

Elsewhere, Lil Boat enlists famous faces like Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tierra Whack, Future, Young Thug, Lil Keed, and Lil Durk. Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It, Earl On The Beat, 30 Roc, Jetsonmade, Pi’erre Bourne, and Buddha Bless are among the LP’s producers.

Boat recently explained why he wasn’t as active with new releases last year. “It’s been a minute. I took last year off [due to] personal shit,” he explained during an interview with Tim Westwood TV. “My grandmother passed away. A lot of personal shit on top of a lot of pressure. I just had a lot. And [I was] trying to focus on other things, trying to get into acting, prepare myself for that, so I just took some time off.”

He’s back. Sail on with Lil Boat 3 below.

Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist — Alfredo

It’s a powerful one-two punch as Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist team up for Alfredo, a collaborative album full of soulful beats and hard-hitting rhymes. As expected, Al handles the production here while Gibbs holds the pen down for the bars.

This isn’t the first time Alchemist and Gibbs teamed up, of course. The duo previously released the 2018 project Fetti. This time around, the guys tap Benny The Butcher (“Frank Lucas”), Tyler, The Creator (“Something To Rap About”), Rick Ross (“Scottie Beam”), and Conway The Machine (“Babies & Fools”) for a few collaborations.

Alfredo is yet another sign of Alchemist’s prolific production. This year alone, Alan The Chemist has teamed up with Conway The Machine for LULU and Boldy James for The Price of Tea In China. Last year, Freddie dropped Bandana with Madlib.

Dig in to Alfredo below.

Joell Ortiz & KXNG Crooked — H.A.R.D.

After Slaughterhouse members decided to go their separate ways, Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked pick up the pieces for a new collaborative album, H.A.R.D. Released through Mello Music Group, the new offering features eight new tracks.

Joell and Crook handle the bulk of this project on their own, delivering their highly-technical bars over booming production by Heatmakerz, Erick Sermon, Illmind, Apollo Brown, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. MRK SX and Blakk Soul are the only features.

“We met each other on a magazine cover,” Crook explains on the title track intro. “It’s like God told us we had to be brothers.” Ortiz adds: “Yeah, brother / Been a ride since that cover / From the hood to seeing the whole world with one another.”

This will have to do for Slaughterhouse fans, at least for now. Joell addresses the group’s split on the aforementioned cut. “With two other motherfuckers among us / The four sluggers,” he raps. “To this day we break the Internet [if] we talk to each other / Maybe one day we’ll reunite at Coachella”

Listen to H.A.R.D. below.

Problem — Coffee and Kush, Vol. 1

Problem is back. Two years removed from S2, The Diamond Lane Music Group emcee unleashes Coffee & Kush, Vol. 1. Famed producer Terrace Martin executive produced this LP along with Bryant “Fastlane” Lawson, Benjy Grinberg, and Problem himself.

Coffee & Kush, Vol. 1 includes 10 songs. One of them, “Janet Freestyle – Remix,” is a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. “King Nip, salute to his majesty,” he raps. “You set a tone in L.A. Voice was filled with ambition / Since you passed, every lyric just hit a little different…I just hate it took that to make people listen.”

Problem discussed delaying the album due to current turmoil around the nation. “We talked about if we should postpone the release of Coffee & Kush with all this crazy shit going on right now,” he wrote via social media. “After going back and fourth, we decided to upload the full project in its entirety to @IGTV and give it to everyone for free. It’s not time to count penny’s. It’s time to pay it forward.”

The album is also available across platforms. Stream it below.

Juice WRLD feat. Trippie Redd — “Tell Me U Luv Me”

Following his tragic passing Juice WRLD’s estate releases “Tell Me U Luv Me,” the late rapper-singer’s new collaboration with Trippie Redd. The emotional track was produced by Juice’s frequent collaborator Nick Mira and OK Tanner.

“Welcome to my world — dark and confusing,” Juice raps on the song. “Get lost in it often, the same way that I’m lost in you / And it’s often my mind that I’m losing / See half of it is stuck in a pill bottle, high and confused.”

Trippie adds a melodic chorus to the song. “Tell me you love me and tell me everything gone be okay,” he sings. “Tell me you love me and you gone stay.”

Famed music video director Cole Bennett released a new visual for the track. “I included footage and aspects from all of mine and juice’s videos,” he wrote via social media. “Also wanted to make something special for ally that she can hold on to forever. hope you guys enjoyed it.” The video is in memory of Juice and features the late rapper’s girlfriend Ally Lotti.