Yeezy Toothpaste? New Patent Shows Kanye West Might Be Getting Into The Cosmetics Industry

Kanye West and his self-named brand Yeezy, have filed for a cosmetic trademark.

Reports surfaced through TMZ show that Kanye could be venturing into another realm of the retail market. The cosmetic trade would include makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, toothpaste, deodorant, and other personal hygiene products. The self-care brand is even expected to go as far as having aromatherapy pillows which would definitely give his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner a run for her money.

Companies and individuals very often file for patents and businesses that end up never being used, in fact, it’s happened to West before. Yeezy has long had ambitions of venturing outside of the sneaker market. In 2017, Kanye started the DONDA brand, named after his late mother, which was supposed to be his entry into the cosmetic industry. Due to lack of funding mixed with some inexperience on his own self-admitted part, things never came to fruition and neither did the short-lived PASTELLE brand that began in 2007.

It’s interesting because Kanye’s niece, Kylie Jenner, is already in the cosmetics industry with Kylie Cosmetics. She sold 51 percent of her stake, but is still a shareholder. In 2018 Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, had her business bring in more than $100 million in revenue so just imagine if the West-Kardashian/Jenner monopolized the cosmetic industry.

Kanye is the sole owner of Yeezy, which is expected to bring in over $1.5 billion of revenue for 2019. The company was also just valued at over $3 billion by Bank of America even as he’s still in contention with Forbes properly valuing his worth.

Lately, Mr. West has been using his money for good, as he recently walked in a police brutality protest in his hometown of Chicago and made a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, which includes a scholarship for Floyd’s daughter.