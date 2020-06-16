HomeBlack Culture

‘Akon City’ Will Be Up And Running By 2030 After Engineering Firm Is Awarded $6 Billion U.S. Contract [Details]

Black Culture 06.16.20

Chain of Hope Gala Ball 2018 - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Akon has been working with the Senegalese government to build a tourist city for years and now his dream is finally going to come true.

In a statement via PRWeb, it was announced that Akon City is expected to be completed by 2030, after consulting and engineering firm KE International was awarded a $6 billion contract in support of the project.

“Akon City has awarded the contract for building and executing the city to KE International, a US based Consulting and Engineering firm. The US $6 Billion futuristic-cryptocurrency themed City is founded by Senegalese-American superstar and philanthropist Akon,” PRWeb states, adding “With the awarding of the contract, KE International has secured US $4 Billion from investors for the first and second Phases of execution of Akon City, and will have Dubai based Bakri & Associates Development Consultants lead the architectural designs under KE International guidance.”

SO, what can tourists look forward to once the city is open? According to the announcement, there will be a mall, school, parks, universities, stadiums, hotels, and more.

“Akon City’s Phase 1 is expected to complete by end of 2023, and will see the construction of roads, a Hamptons Hospital campus, a Hamptons Mall, residences, hotels, a police station, a school, a waste facility and a solar power plant. Akon City Phase 2 will run from 2024 to 2029 and will end with a complete cryptocurrency City running exclusively on AKOIN cryptocurrency,” the announcement states, adding “Akon City will also have parks, universities, schools, a stadium, hotels, and an industrial complex and will be fully completed by 2030.”

Read the announcement in full here and let us know your thoughts.

Cassius Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Akon , Newsletter , senegal

Close