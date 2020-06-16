‘Akon City’ Will Be Up And Running By 2030 After Engineering Firm Is Awarded $6 Billion U.S. Contract [Details]

Akon has been working with the Senegalese government to build a tourist city for years and now his dream is finally going to come true.

In a statement via PRWeb, it was announced that Akon City is expected to be completed by 2030, after consulting and engineering firm KE International was awarded a $6 billion contract in support of the project.

“Akon City has awarded the contract for building and executing the city to KE International, a US based Consulting and Engineering firm. The US $6 Billion futuristic-cryptocurrency themed City is founded by Senegalese-American superstar and philanthropist Akon,” PRWeb states, adding “With the awarding of the contract, KE International has secured US $4 Billion from investors for the first and second Phases of execution of Akon City, and will have Dubai based Bakri & Associates Development Consultants lead the architectural designs under KE International guidance.”

SO, what can tourists look forward to once the city is open? According to the announcement, there will be a mall, school, parks, universities, stadiums, hotels, and more.

“Akon City’s Phase 1 is expected to complete by end of 2023, and will see the construction of roads, a Hamptons Hospital campus, a Hamptons Mall, residences, hotels, a police station, a school, a waste facility and a solar power plant. Akon City Phase 2 will run from 2024 to 2029 and will end with a complete cryptocurrency City running exclusively on AKOIN cryptocurrency,” the announcement states, adding “Akon City will also have parks, universities, schools, a stadium, hotels, and an industrial complex and will be fully completed by 2030.”

Read the announcement in full here and let us know your thoughts.