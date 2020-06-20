Happy Father’s Day: Martell X Ghetto Gastro Present Dishes For Dad’s Big Day

Father’s Day is upon us once again, and the time-honored traditions of old will no doubt center food, drink, and general merriment. But for those fathers who are itching to show off their skills in the kitchen, a new partnership between Martell and the talented Ghetto Gastro collective has you covered.

Ghetto Gastro exploded onto the culinary scene with an array of visually dazzling dishes all while centering their politics and identities. The bold approach has paid off handsomely and now they’re passing off some of their magic touch for dad’s big day.

Both Chef P. (Pierre Serroa), and Chef Malcolm (Livingston II) drew from memories with their fathers and respective families, going all the way back to family roots. Chef P.’s offering, “Green is for the Mony, Gold is for the Honey” is a curry fried rice dish that P.’s father, who hails from Barbados, helped in part to inspire. Chef Malcolm’s travels to the island nation of Singapore inspired his Blistered Prawns offering, a hearty dish that will appeal to fans of savory spices and flavors.

These meals will find a strong compliment with a glass of Martell Blue Swift, which takes the brand’s cognac and finishes the spirit in bourbon barrels. This takes the sweet cognac’s sharpness down a notch as the bourbon barrels transforms the spirit with a mellowing warmness.

The Martell Blue Swift can be served neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. We made a Sazerac with the spirit and found it to be a welcome alternative to the rye whiskey that has dominated the ingredient list.

Below, we’ll feature both Chef P. and Chef Malcolm’s recipes. Learn more about Martell Blue Swift here.

Chef P.’s “Green is for the Mony, Gold is for the Honey” Curry Fried Rice

15g ground black pepper

5g ground white pepper

5g ground cardamom

5g all spice

45g madras curry powder

30g canola or other neutral oil

90g coconut oil

2 shallots, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

30g soy sauce, plus additional as needed

15g honey

chiles, seeded and minced

3 cups cooked white rice, cooled

2 limes, 1 juiced and 1 quartered

1/2 cup crushed pistachios

Vegan Oyster Sauce

28g dried mushrooms

400ml hot water

50ml soy sauce

45g agave

10g red miso

10g ginger, grated

20g cornstarch

20g water

Put the dried mushrooms into a container and put the hot water over the mushrooms, making sure they are fully submerged.

Let the mushrooms soak for at least an hour.

Add the mushrooms and the soaking liquid to a blender and blend until smooth.

In a medium sauce pan add the mushroom mixture, soy sauce, agave, miso and ginger and bring to a simmer.

Reduce heat to low and cook until the mixture begins to thicken (about 8 mins).

Mix together cornstarch and water and add to the pot cooking down for 5 minutes or until thickened.

Allow to cool and refrigerate for up to 2 months.

For the Rice

Place a large skillet over medium heat the cardamom, all spice, black pepper and white pepper. Toast, shaking the pan occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the curry powder, shake again and toast for 1 minute more. Scrape the toasted-curry-powder blend into a small bowl using a rubber spatula, and set aside.

Add the oils to a skillet and when they melt, add the shallots and garlic. Lower the heat, and cook, stirring frequently, until the shallots are soft and translucent, 5 to 8 minutes.

Raise the heat to medium. Stir in the toasted-curry-powder blend, followed by 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons vegan oyster sauce and the honey. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add chilies to taste, then adjust the levels of soy sauce and oyster sauce if you want to go a little saltier or sweeter. Scrape the curry paste into the small bowl.

To finish the dish, add the 2 tablespoons of Miyokos to the skillet, and heat over medium-high. When the butter melts and foams, flake the rice into it, and allow it to crisp slightly, then stir a few heaping tablespoons of curry paste into the rice to season to taste. Finish with chopped pistachios and lime juice to taste.

Serve with lime wedges alongside blistered prawns or on its own.

Transfer remaining curry paste to a lidded container. Let cool, cover and refrigerate up to 1 month.

Chef Malcolm’s Blistered Prawns

12 Wild caught Prawns or Shrimp with shells on

500 grams Olive oil

140-150 grams garlic

200ml lime juice

2 additional limes plus, save zest

40ml orange juice

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

4 sprigs lemon thyme

25- 50 grams butter (preferably 83% butterfat)

Himalayan or sea salt of your choice to taste

Preparing the Garlic sauce: Preheat your oven to 170°C, In a cast iron skillet or other ovenproof pan, add the olive oil and crush the garlic with a garlic press. Make sure that the olive oil is completely submerged. Cook in the oven until garlic is golden brown, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, carefully stir in both citrus juice and return to the oven to cook and slightly thicken, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Stir in the lemon thyme and red pepper flakes, taste and season with salt. The sauce will not emulsify; it will be very oily, and should be stirred before use.

Prepare the Prawns: Start by rinsing them in cold water and discarding any that are discolored or slimy. Next, if you choose to remove heads, hold the body of the prawn with one hand and firmly twist off the head using your other hand, lightly dry them and place in a bowl. Stir the oil and scoop out about 2-3 tablespoons of the garlic from oil and toss with the shrimp. Marinate the shrimps for a few hours or overnight.

Make a lime salt: Mix about equal parts sea salt and lime zest together, reserve in the fridge. Make this right before you cook your shrimp.

Cooking the prawns: Remove the prawns from the fridge, squeeze the juice from two limes over, and stir to combine. Heat a skillet over medium to high heat, add the shrimps and sauté turning constantly for about 2 minutes, then add some more of the mixed up garlic sauce to the pan and continue cooking to blister fry the shrimps until aromatic, bright red, and caramelized. Add the butter and lemon thyme, place a lid on top and shake vigorously to finish cooking the shrimps, you should hear the lemon thyme start to crackle and pop from hitting the hot oil in the pan. Season with lime salt well and transfer to a bowl.

