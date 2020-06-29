8 Remaining Teams Not Part of NBA Restart Pushing For A Second Site To Continue Season

Were you disappointed your team wasn’t included NBA restart happening in Orlando? This news might brighten up your day.

NBA action is set to resume July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, featuring 22 teams who were on pace to make the playoffs before COVID-19 shut the league down. The other eight teams are not trying to sit back and just watch, in fact, they also want to finish the remainder of their seasons as well. Reportedly those 8 squads are calling for a second site so they can “continue their development.”

ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarawski reports:

“The eight teams that were left out are in constant contact with the league about getting some opportunities to get together in the offseason and get an opportunity to play and get access again, especially the rebuilding young teams.”

The Athletic’s Sam Amick further adds the games would also be televised, and teams are “pushing very hard” to make it happen.

Despite the eight teams being adamant about finishing out their seasons, there are plenty of risks and complications that have to be addressed. There is still a cloud of doubt hanging over the NBA “bubble” and how well it will work, and if they can keep the players, coaches and other workers COVID-19 free. 16 of the 302 players who are participating in the restart have tested positive for coronavirus, which isn’t alarming but has stirred up some concern. Some players have also already opted-out as well.

We are interested to see how this all pans out.

