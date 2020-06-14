Dwight Howard Supports Kyrie Irving’s Stance On Not Restarting The 2019-20 NBA Season

The NBA season is gearing up to come back, but Kyrie Irving said aht,aht,aht. Now he has an ally in fellow NBA star Dwight Howard.

Brooklyn Nets star guard has been the talk of social media, and it’s not because he’s pushing another flat earth theory, but instead, he’s the most prominent voice in the NBA not coming back this season. Irving believes the league should scarp its already approved “bubble city” plan because he feels playing would be a distraction in light of the civil unrest across the nation.

Los Angeles Lakers big man, Dwight Howard, sent a statement to CNN stating he stands with Kyrie Irving. Howard explains that he feels the league should not continue the season. To hammer home how serious he feels about this, Howard says that unify the people is more important than winning an NBA championship.

Per Dwight Howard:

“I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them can start a trickle-down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?

This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families? This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

Dwight Howard statement, provided by his agent, to CNN: pic.twitter.com/sk9uSSHlpp — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) June 14, 2020

An admirable stance. It would also seem that the Los Angeles Clippers sixth man, Lou Williams, also agrees with this stance as well.

Lou Williams gives his thoughts.

“Sports has been a healing factor, there we agree. In this climate, it’s a distraction.”https://t.co/RH3EQspfX8 pic.twitter.com/uKGxebGWUX — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 13, 2020

But there are those who, of course, feel playing professional basketball would not be a distraction at all. Howard’s teammate and Irving’s ex-Cavs running mate LeBron James feels players can still ball and fight for social change at the same time, according to reports. James is also doing the work starting More Than A Vote with fellow NBA and WNBA athletes. James has also been very vocal about what has been going on in the world.

“Irving's stance has pitted himself against the league's establishment one more time, including his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.” – Woj 😯 pic.twitter.com/e9ZPW2CzG6 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2020

Austin Rivers also spoke out in support of playing ball again while saying he understood Kyrie’s point.

“I love Kyrie’s passion towards helping this movement… I’m with it…but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both. We can play & we can help change the way black lives are lived.”

Austin Rivers on Kyrie Irving, restarting the season: "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement…I'm with it…but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both. We can play & we can help change the way black lives are lived." pic.twitter.com/GMmyVz9nEF — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 13, 2020

Despite the “civil war,” the NBA is still poised to return July.30. We are interested to see how this will play out. Let us know in the comment section below who do you side with.

—

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty