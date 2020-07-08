Planned Parenthood Responds To Kanye West’s Harmful Comments About The Org

Planned Parenthood is wasting no time responding to Kanye West’s inflammatory statements.

In case you missed it, the rapper announced that he plans to run for president this year, clarifying his stance on many topics, including abortion, in a new Forbes interview. “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” the rapper said, pretty much comparing the nonprofit reproductive health care organization to a cult.

Director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood’s national headquarters, Nia Martin-Robinson, has since responded in a statement released by TMZ.

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available,” she tells the site, adding “Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife and avid supporter of Planned Parenthood, hasn’t said anything about her husband’s comments just yet. But, as TMZ notes, she’s gone on the record in the past to say the organization is “an amazing place that provides so much to so many,” adding “#istandwithpp.”

