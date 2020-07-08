Kanye West Dumps Donald Trump, Claims He Had Rona & More In Nonsensical Forbes Interview

The mind of Kanye West is still a jumbled mess.

Forbes, the same outlet he said couldn’t count just dropped a doozy of an interview featuring Kanye West, and it is all over the place. It was so crazy they even broke up into quotes. In it, West officially dumps Donald Trump and hangs up his red cape (MAGA hat). West claims Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and him retreating to his bunker is what led to his decision to move on from the orange menace.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” West said on Trump’s “leadership” as the country is rocked by COVID-19. He further added, “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” In the same breath, he still somehow managed to praise Trump while describing his previous support for POTUS.

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

What?

Speaking of COVID-19, West also claimed he caught the virus back in February. Somehow while describing the symptoms he experienced, Drake’s name was brought up.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus, and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

But wait… there’s more.

West spoke on the possible cure/vaccine for COVID-19, saying that prayer is the answer, calling the vaccine the “mark of the beast” and claiming the government wants to put microchips inside of us.

“We pray. We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering if he still is running for president? He most certainly is. West claimed he would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t already the head of the ticket. Instead, he will form his own party called the “Birthday Party” because if he won, it would be “everybody’s birthday.” Yeezy even has a running mate in mind, and its Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

This definitely won’t help sway the likes of Jamie Foxx, who called Yeezy’s potential presidential bid “bullsh*t.”

He wasn’t finished, he had a head-scratcher of an answer when it comes to Black History Month.

“Oh, one other thing, Black History Month. That is torture porn because when that comes up what we do is we see—and by the way, if I get that vibe—that’s the process, and we are going to a beautiful, uplifting, fun, creative process as a people, as America collectively, and show the world how great we are. So here we go. Black History Month every year they gotta remind us about the fact that we couldn’t vote, they meaning white supremacy construct, and I said that with the CT at the end, I knew what was I was talking about…Our minds are so much more infinite than what’s coming across TikTok or Instagram, what’s trying to influence our children and the next generation of who we are.”

West’s take on race relations wasn’t any better either.

“One of my to-do lists is to end police brutality. The police are people too. To end laws that don’t make sense. Like, in the George Floyd case, there was a Black guy that went to jail, and it was his first day on the force. So if it’s your first day on the force and it’s your training day, and this OG accredited cop with 18 violations already starts filing out, are you going to jump in front of that person and lose your job that same day? Especially in this climate when 40,000 people lost their jobs? This man was put in a position where—and also he probably didn’t realize that the cop was going to take it that far, he probably was so scared, in shock, paralyzed, like so many Black people. I’m one of the few Black people that would speak openly like this.”

If he intends on running for president, he definitely has to clean this mess up. His only political advisors are his wife Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk. He also claimed that he was getting advice from Jared Kushner as well. Kushner is doing a hell of a job for his current boss, Donald Trump…not. Oh, and there is that rather large problem his billion-dollar LLC, YEEZY, received a $2 million-plus forgivable loan from the Paycheck Protection Program geared towards helping struggling small businesses during the pandemic. So he is already looking real swampy and doesn’t separate himself the bunch that is already in Washington D.C.

West says he will make a formal decision within 30 days. We hope he decides not to… seriously.

Photo: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty