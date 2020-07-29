Magic Johnson Partners With Hemp & CBD Company For Latest Business Venture

As CBD continues to become more widely acceptable, even celebrities are giving it their stamp of approval.

The latest to connect with a CBD company is none other than one of the greatest Los Angeles Lakers of all time and business magnate, Magic Johnson. The Hall of Famer has partnered with Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD, the mass market leader in Hemp & CBD beauty and lifestyle products that are made in the USA.

Johnson is no stranger to pain and soreness after dominating the NBA for a decade, which included winning five NBA championships and 3 Finals MVPs. But now that he’s getting older, he recognizes how CBD products have helped with relief.

“I’m 60 years old now. When you get older, you have aches and pains a little bit more than when you were younger,” Johnson explained to WWD. “The products help me with my sore knees, as well as my tight back.”

Johnson’s known for leading an active, healthy lifestyle, and he’s so confident in Uncle Bud’s products that he’s not just a brand ambassador– but an equity owner as well thanks to his successful Magic Johnson Enterprises.

“Magic Johnson Enterprises is focused on identifying category leaders with quality products that are at an affordable price. I am impressed with the founder and leadership at Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD. Garrett has proven the effectiveness of the products and the company’s commitment to serving diverse communities. I look forward to working with the team to grow the company even further.”

Uncle Bud’s has been around since 2018, and the company’s products–which range from sublinguals, face cleansers, lotion, foot cream, lube, to shower soap– are already available in Kohl’s, The Vitamin Shoppe, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond.