High-Perfomance Sock Brand Swiftwick Annouces New Pursuit Ultralights

es, the kicks you wear for whatever physical activity you partake in is critical, but your sock game is also essential. Swiftwick’s newest high-performance socks, the Pursuit Ultralights look to make your bike ride, hike, or stroll a comfortable experience.

Launching on August 3, Swiftwicks Pursuit Ultralight is made using the lightest weight, fine-gauge Merino Wool, and promises to provide the wearer with maximum moisture and sweat management. Thanks to the wearable technology, the Pursuit Ultralight wicks moisture and dries very quickly, ensuring the wearer’s feet stay and dry and don’t blister while they are out on their adventures.

The Pursuit Ultralights comes in a thin breathable design and features a reinforced heel and toe that increases the durability of the socks.

When the Pursuit Ultralights launch, potential wearers can purchase them in four different sizes, and they are:

Zero: $16.99

One: $17.99

Four: $19.99

Seven: $21.99

Along with the Pursuit Ultralights, Swiftwick is also relaunching its popular Pursuit Hike model with a refreshed design. The new Pursuit Hike socks will now see Swiftwick’s signature Olefin fiber added to the outdoor performance of the Merino Wool, the sock famously featured, making it the driest hiking sock.

The addition of Olefin fiber to the Pursuit Hike allows the socks to soak up moisture, which allows for quick drying. At the same time, the Merino Wool absorbs moisture, so the wearer doesn’t get that soggy feeling while continuing to regulate body temperature.

Like the Pursuit Ultralights, the Pursuit Hikes also come in different sizes.

Pursuit Hike Light Cushion: $21.99

Pursuit Hike Medium Cushion: $23.99

Both the Pursuit Ultralights and Pursuit Hikes will be available via Swiftwick’s website and through the company’s Amazon storefront. For more photos of both styles of high-performance socks from the company birthed by athletes hit the gallery below.

Photo: Swiftwick