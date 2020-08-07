STREAMED: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Get Nasty On “WAP,” Aminé Is In “Limbo,” & More

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion connect for a powerhouse event in the form of “WAP.” The highly-anticipated song produced by Ayo N Keyz dropped alongside a Colin Tilley-directed music video.

Over a sample of Frank Ski’s “Whores In This House” classic, Bardi boasts with bedroom bars. “Let’s role play,” she raps. “I’ll wear a disguise / I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage.”

Thee Stallion delivers her own brand of empowering lines with a flirtatious edge. “Switch my wig and make ’em feel like he cheatin’,” she raps. “Put him on his knees; give him something to believe in.”

Cardi spoke about the new track, visual and collaboration on YouTube prior to its release. “It just took so long to get it done,” she said, citing rehearsals and COVID-19-related delays on wardrobe shipments. But she was grateful for Megan’s commitment along the way. “Megan, I really want to say thank you so much and thank you to all your team on some real gangsta shit,” Cardi said. “I tell everybody, it was so easy working together. Everybody worked hand in hand.”

“WAP’s” music video also includes some big named cameos. Normani, Mulatto, Rosalia, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana all appear in the visual. Watch the visual below.

Aminé — Limbo

Aminé lets off a brand new 14-song effort with Limbo. It’s the Portland rapper’s first project since 2018’s ONEPOINTFIVE.

This time around, Aminé teams back up with Charlie Wilson, who also appeared on 2017’s Good for You. The offering also includes JID, Young Thug, Vince Staples, slowthai, Summer Walker and Injury Reserve. T-Minus, Boi-1da, Vinylz, Oz, Jahaan Sweet, and A. Pasque are among the project’s producers.

Aminé uses the album to break down everything from relationships to his love for Kobe Bryant. He also talks about his growth and success. “I always did what the fuck I wanted / Now girls scream like my shows all haunted,” he raps on “My Reality.” “Living out the words that I used to say / We all dream but to live this way / is my fantasy / And my fantasy’s looking like it’s reality.”

Limbo carries great meaning for Aminé. “The title came from where I’m at in my life,” he told High Snobiety. “I feel like I grew up thinking that once I achieved one level, the next level would be easier to achieve. But as I’ve grown, I’ve come to realize that with every level that I achieve, every level gets harder, just like the game of limbo. It just doesn’t seem to change for me, and it’s honestly made me feel like I’m completely in limbo. I thought the older I get, the wiser I’d get. But I’m figuring it out.”

Limbo is below.

Juice WRLD feat. The Weeknd — “Smile”

Juice WRLD’s estate drops a surprise shortly after his posthumous Legends Never Die LP. As an encore, the team has released “Smile,” a previously-unheard collaboration with The Weeknd.

“Devil on my shoulder telling me I’ll die soon / I don’t really want that to impact you,” Juice sings on the track. “But I don’t know, maybe I’m just paranoid / I just want the best for you.”

Abel comes through with a verse of his own. “I just wanna see you smile, don’t cry / Even though it means I gotta let you go,” he adds. “I spent everyday right beside ya / A hundred pics of me on your phone / Now you’re someone that I used to know.”

“Smile,” produced by Nick Mira, Taz Taylor, and Cxdy, was foreshadowed with a tweet from Juice in September 2019. “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record,” he wrote. Listen to the collaboration below.

DaBaby — Blame It On Baby (Deluxe)

It’s been quite a year for DaBaby. He’s dropped Blame It On Baby and has been rocking steady atop the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks thanks to his “Rockstar” collaboration with Roddy Ricch. Now, he’s keeping his foot on the gas with a deluxe edition of the LP.

Where the original featured 13 songs, the deluxe delivers 24. The new project also includes new features from Young Thug, Stunna 4 Vegas, Gunna, Rich Drunk, and more. It also includes Baby’s “BLM Remix” of “Rockstar.”

The Charlotte rhymer talks about his apprehensions to dropping a deluxe album before explaining why he decided to do it anyway on the opening song, “Billboard Baby.” “I said I didn’t wanna do the deluxe thing, man, but you know, I’m ready to put out some new-new,” he says. “Billboard Baby, what’s happenin’…I had to drop the deluxe, yep, I went up, got them upping their standards.”

Stream Blame It On Baby (Deluxe) below.

Felt — Felt 4 U

Two emcees from California and Minnesota unite once again as Murs and Atmosphere’s Slug join forces on the fourth Felt release, aptly titled Felt 4 U. This time around, the duo is re-joined by Atmosphere’s Ant, who also produced Felt 2: A Tribute to Lisa Bonet.

Murs and Slug teamed up for their first joint LP on 2002’s Felt: A Tribute to Christina Ricci, produced entirely by The Grouch. The aforementioned second installment arrived in 2005 with a third, A Tribute to Rosie Perez, landing in 2009 with production by Aesop Rock.

This time around, The Grouch and Aesop Rock only return to lend their voices to “Hologram.” Elsewhere, Blimes appears on “Underwater” and Shepard Albertson on “Crimson Skies.” But for the most part, it’s back to Slug and Murs trading bars about life, family, and growth over Ant’s soulful production.

Listen to Felt 4 U below.