New Details About Will Smith & Morgan Cooper’s Upcoming ‘Bel-Air’ Reboot Surface

Morgan Cooper’s reimagining of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air impressed Will Smith so much that the two are teaming up on a reboot. It’s been in the works for over a year, but now it’s officially official and details are beginning to surface.

Cooper will reportedly cowrite the Bel-Air script, in addition to directing, and being credited as an executive producer, with original series producers Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina as well as creators Andy & Susan Borowitz returning as executive producers, The Hollywood Reporter states. Additionally The Wire‘s Chris Collins will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and cowriter alongside Cooper.

From THR:

“The drama series is currently being shopped to streamers and is a co-production between Smith’s Westbrook Studios and original producers Universal TV. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are among the streamers who are bidding on the potential series. HBO Max is the current streaming home for the original series.”

In case you missed it, Morgan Cooper’s dramatic reimagining is just below:

The upcoming series, inspired by the fan-made trailer “is described as an hourlong dramatic retelling of the beloved ’90s sitcom that leans into the original premise of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” THR reports, adding “With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show.”

