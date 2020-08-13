This New Dating Site Is Specifically For Anti-Maskers Who Think COVID-19 Is A Ruse

If you’re one of those conspiracy theorists who think the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax, we have great news for you. Apparently, there’s a dating website where you can meet other (individuals?) such as yourselves.

“Enter ‘Lockdown Skeptics,’ who has a forum for those who are specifically anti-mask, and believe the Coronavirus is a total hoax. Lockdown Skeptics boasts, ‘Stay sceptical. End the lockdown. Save lives,'” KLuv Radio reports, noting “The site was started by British commentator Toby Young, who wanted to introduce a dating forum for ‘singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing.'”

Apparently Young started the site after receiving a letter from a person who wanted to get back onto the dating scene during the pandemic. That person had very specific criteria regarding who they’d want to meet — and being a “lockdown skeptic” was a deal-breaker. As we all know, the CDC recommends that we wear a mask while out in public, wash our hands frequently, and distance ourselves from one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It looks like we’ll be on lockdown for quite some time, messing with these jokers. Thoughts?