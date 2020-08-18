One Of The Men Who Killed Michael Jordan’s Father Is Reportedly Getting Out On Parole [Details]

In 1993, Michael Jordan’s father, James R. Jordan Sr., was shot to death by two men while he slept at a rest stop in North Carolina. Those men — Daniel Green and Larry Demery — killed Jordan Sr. and stole the red Lexus he was sleeping in, a gift from MJ. Green and Demery then reportedly dumped Jordan Sr.’s body off a South Carolina bridge.

In an update, it appears one of the murderers will be granted parole in a few years. From TMZ:

“One of the men — 45-year-old Larry Demery — pled guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced that it has granted Demery parole as part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program. Demery is set to be released on August 6, 2023.”

“In a letter explaining Demery’s release, the MAPP is described as a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender,” TMZ adds, going to on to say “The letter also explains the state’s Structured Sentencing law eliminates parole for certain crimes committed on or before October 1, 1994 … however, Demery was sentenced under previous guidelines, which made him eligible for parole.”

On his end, Jordan has been focusing on doing all he can for the Black Lives Matter movement, as he and Jordan Brand donated a whopping $100 million to the cause. We are praying for the Jordan family at this time.