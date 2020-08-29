Women Of The Movement: A New Limited Series Focusing On Emmitt Till’s Mom Is Coming To ABC

From marching on the front lines to fighting behind the scenes to get our stories told, there are many essential ways to uplift the Black community, battle systemic racism, and create lasting change.

ABC, for instance, has decided to green light a limited series focusing on Mamie Till Mobley, Emmitt Till’s mother. “On the 65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder, ABC has given official green light to Women of the Movement, a six-episode limited series focusing on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal killing in the Jim Crow South,” Deadline reported yesterday afternoon, August 28. “The series, from writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan, is set to premiere in 2021.”

Inspired by Devery S. Anderson’s book, Emmitt Till: The Murder That Shocked The World And Propelled The Civil Rights Movement, the upcoming ABC series is “envisioned as an anthology chronicling the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it,” the site goes on to explain.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, reportedly said in a statement yesterday: “Today marks 65 years since the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. This limited series will shine a light on the determined pursuit of justice by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley. Their story involves inconceivable heartbreak and brutality but also the enduring love of a mother and her son, galvanizing a movement that carved the path for today’s racial justice movement. We are honored to be bringing their story to ABC backed by an all-star producing team.”

Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct the first episode. Stay tuned for more details.