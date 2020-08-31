Taste: Tyga Launches Delivery-Only Chicken Nugget Restaurant

Being stuck in quarantine has likely landed you in one of two camps; learning how to cook or getting way more use out of your favorite delivery apps.

If you’re part of the latter, rapper Tyga‘s new venture will definitely make you perk up. Tyga joins forces with renowned restaurateur Robert Earl and Earl’s son Robbie, for the launch of TYGA BITES, a celebrity-owned virtual dining concept. The restaurant is available through GrubHub and will help you feel less guilty about your chicken nugget habit.

“TYGA BITES is a delivery-only concept that specializes in antibiotic-free, oven-baked, boneless chicken bites. Grubhub will be offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more for the entire month of August to new and existing customers on their first purchase of TYGA BITES,” reads the press release.

Not only are they baked, but Tyga made sure there are tons of dipping sauces (12 to be exact) on top of the three flavors of the dusted nuggets– black garlic, lemon black pepper, and peri-peri.

“I wanted to make sure the whole menu, flavors, and even the packaging was on point,” said Tyga. “The bites are baked just right; choose a dip then take a sip! I even threw in some chocolate chip cookies for dessert.”

To round out your meal, the menu also includes regular or sweet potato Tyga Tots, chocolate chip cookies, and your drink of choice.

“Tyga has been an inspiration to collaborate with on this brand—his instincts are spot-on,” said Robert Earl, Founder of Virtual Dining Concepts. “Consumers can now enjoy TYGA BITES at home through our partnership with Grubhub, offering contact-free delivery for everyone’s added comfort and peace of mind.”

TYGA BITES are available in 30 major markets across the states, and you can see if one is around you by heading over to the Grubhub app or Grubhub.com, and input your zip code to find the location closest to you to start indulging.