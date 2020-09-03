Diddy, Dr. Steve Perry Open Third Charter School: “We Are Grooming Future Leaders”

Diddy wears many hats and during these trying times the icon is focusing part of his attention on education. Joining forces with Dr. Steve Perry on a third charter school, Diddy says that together they are grooming leaders.

“Capital Prep Bronx will start remote classes Tuesday and transition to ‘hybrid/in-person’ classes, they said. ‘We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world,’ Diddy said. The school has nearly 200 students do far for sixth and seventh grades. The rapper and the educator also have campuses in Harlem and Bridgeport, Conn.”

Join us in saluting these kings, who are going all out to create safe spaces for generations to come.