Jimmy Choo Connects With Timberland To Add Some Bling To The Classic Construction Boot

Summer’s officially over, which means it’s time to start putting together your fall wardrobe.

And what is more essential to a fall (and winter) wardrobe then a crisp pair of Timberland boots? The classic construction boots have been worn on the streets for decades and often have a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers. Some people have wavered in their support for the Timbs, opting for Chelsea boots and others, but they still remain a mainstay. But if you’re tired of rocking the same old wheat or black colorway and are looking for a bit of an upgrade by way of a collaboration, then look no further.

Workwear company Timberland has connected with high fashion brand Jimmy Choo to offer up one of the most luxe construction boots we’ve seen. For the dudes, there’s the classic wheat colorway outfitted with a blinged-out collar, and Swarovski crystals also included surrounding the midsole. For those looking for a more low-key option is the black pair that has JIMMY CHOO sewn into the collar, a JC hangtag, and a unique sparkling effect across the toe. For the ladies, both pairs are also available, as well as a set that features a toned-down version of the wheat colorway.

“To collaborate with a brand like Timberland allows Jimmy Choo to explore a new avenue and take part in a different conversation’’, says Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s Creative Director. ’’I love to mix it up by getting together with different creative minds combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising product with unexpected links to the roots of both our brands. Timberland’s outdoor work heritage combined with our high fashion sensibility creates something really exciting and unique in the market.”

Of course, all that Jimmy Choo clout is gonna cost you a pretty penny– the Timbs that usually hover around $200 are now going for $595 for the Black colorway and a whopping $1295 for the wheat colorway. Those same price tags are found on the ladies’ versions as well, who usually get a price cut for their small sizes.

You can cop your favorite pair of the bunch here.