Aston Martin & Curv Release New $75K AMR-C01 Racing Simulator [Photos]

This is pretty cool. Aston Martin teamed up with premium racing simulator company Curv to create a gamer’s dream. A $75,000 racing simulator, the AMR-C01 is inspired by Aston Martin racing cars and provides “extreme immersion.”

“The first creation from a new partnership between the British automaker and premium racing simulator company Curv, the AMR-C01 is a luxury device providing extreme immersion whether you’re an Esports professional or casual gamer, offering a top-of-the-range steering wheel and the same seating position as the Aston Martin Valkyrie,” HypeBeast reports, adding “More than that, it also looks as good as it performs. The entire construction boasts a carbon-fiber monocoque shell that imitates the automaker’s signature front grille while perfectly balancing sportiness with elegance.”

“This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right,” said Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman, according to the site.

Just 150 units were made. More photos in the gallery below.