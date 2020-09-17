Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal Is So Popular There’s A Shortage At Some Locations

The Travis Scott Meal hit McDonald’s earlier this month and fans are lovin’ it.

In fact, they like it so much, there’s a shortage. “A week after the rapper and fast-food chain’s collaboration meal debuted nationwide, some restaurants are running short on key ingredients including Quarter Pounder beef, bacon, slivered onions and shredded lettuce, according to a McDonald’s memo obtained by USA TODAY on Tuesday,” USA Today reports.

“We’ve created a program that’s so compelling to our customers that it’s stretching our world-class supply chain; and if demand continues at these levels, more restaurants will break supply,” the memo reads, going on to say “In fact, it’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal. We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible.”

Apparently, customers repeat all kinds of hilarious phrases while ordering the meal, too. USA Today continues:

“The memo included ways customers have been ordering the meal, some which were part of marketing and social media materials including the line, ‘Say Cactus Jack sent you.’ Other variations include: ‘It’s lit, sickomode,’ ‘The fornite guy burger,’ or ‘You know why I am here’ often said while playing Travis Scott music.”

Looks like the Travis Scott Meal, (which, in case you missed it, was accompanied by an entire merch line), has been a success. Stay tuned!