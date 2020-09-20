Crisis Averted: TikTok Will Not Be Banned In The United States Thanks To Oracle & Walmart

Social media influencers rejoice, TikTok isn’t going anywhere.

With just hours left before Donald Trump’s ban of TikTok was set to kick in banning the popular social media medium in the United States, TikTok agreed to a partnership deal with Oracle and Walmart. As part of the timely agreement, Oracle will be in charge of data and cloud storage for the app, the company announced in a statement.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz spoke on the new partnership, stating:

“As a part of this agreement, TikTok will run on the Oracle Cloud, and Oracle will become a minority investor in TikTok Global. Oracle will quickly deploy, rapidly scale, and operate TikTok systems in the Oracle Cloud. We are a hundred percent confident in our ability to deliver a highly secure environment to TikTok and ensure data privacy to TikTok’s American users and users throughout the world. This greatly improved security and guaranteed privacy will enable the continued rapid growth of the TikTok user community to benefit all stakeholders.”

Immediately following the announcement of the deal, interim head of TikTok Vanessa Pappas hopped on Instagram to announce the company isn’t going anywhere:

“We’re humbled and grateful for your continued support! And we are excited to confirm that we aren’t going anywhere!” the message reads. TikTok will remain a home for each and every one of you. So keep on sharing these daily moments that bring us all laughter and joy. #WeAreTikTok and we are just getting started!”

Whew, that’s a relief. We are happy to hear that Oracle and Walmart swooped in saved the day because we have no clue what the kids and social media influencers would have done without their TikTok challenges. We just hope this attack on their favorite social media medium activates those who are eligible to vote to head to the polls or mail in a ballot. We are sure they don’t want 4 more years of Trump-hating on their apps because they were not so nice to him or as a retaliatory measure to get back at China.

