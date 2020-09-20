Foot Locker Is Rocking The Vote By Turning All Of Its U.S. Stores Into Voter Registration Sites

Foot Locker is stepping up to do its part to make sure people exercise their right to vote.

Beginning September 22, all 2000+ U.S. locations of the famed sneaker store — as well as Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction– will have registration kiosks with a website where visitors can check on their voter status, register to vote, or sign up for election reminders. According to CBS News, the initiative’s purpose is to increase youth voter turnout come November.

With four million people, aged 18-24, voting for the first time, the Foot Locker family hopes the push to vote reaches the young adults who are avid fans of the brand. After all, on Instagram alone, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and Eastbay have a collective following of 4.3 million.

The initiative comes with a partnership with Rock The Vote, which is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people– and it’s been working.

As of the end of August, Rock the Vote’s platform had registered 870,000 new voters this year, compared to 826,000 registrations in all of 2018, according to the press release.

“In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country’s future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important,” said Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today’s youth.”

Foot Locker doesn’t just look to empower young Americans, but its own employees too. The company will provide work time flexibility and resources to allow all U.S. employees — corporate and store– to make it easier to cast their ballot on November 3.

You can learn more about Foot Locker’s partnership with Rock The Vote here.