STREAMED: Travis Scott Connects With Young Thug For “Franchise,” A$AP Ferg Balls Out On “Floor Seats II” & More

Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “Franchise”

After teaming up with McDonalds for a special meal, Travis Scott cooks up with Young Thug and M.I.A. on his latest single, “Franchise.” As the title suggests, this track was inspired by Dem Franchise Boyz’s 2004 single, “White Tee.”

“Yep, in my white tee / Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please…Got ‘em bamboozled just like Spike Lee / You need more than Google just to find me / I just call up bae to get her hyphy…We’ve been on the run just like a crime spree / Talk to me nicely.”

Scott doesn’t just rap about famous directors in the song. He also directed the music video, which features cameos from his guests Thug and M.I.A. as well as fellow rapper Gunna. Edited by White Trash Tyler, the visual also includes vintage shots of Michael Jordan and his home mixed in with the performance footage of the “Franchise” trio.

Watch the official music video below.

A$AP Ferg — Floor Seats II

One year after releasing his Floor Seats EP, A$AP Ferg returns to the scene with the sequel. The new project features 10 tracks, including collaborations with Puff Daddy, Marilyn Manson, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Mulatto, among others.

The project features timely lyrics about the state of the nation and COVID-19. “Wrote this while I was in quarantine / From the hood, I’m used to horror things,” Ferg raps on the Diddy-assisted “Hectic.” “Back to the basics, no diamond rings / Just you and God when the drama rings / Streets clear, no sirens / It’s a war going on, just stay clean…Whatever happened to the American dream?”

The Harlem spitter recently opened up about how this album differs from his debut. “I’ve grown so much [since] Trap Lord,” he told the Hip-Hop Raised Me Podcast. “I fell in love with different sounds. I have a house. When I made Trap Lord, I was living with my mom in a room. I was recording myself on GarageBand. This is hits and hits and hits after Trap Lord. Trap Lord is a classic album but this is just completely different…I get to talk about different things now.”

Hear a lot of those different things on Floor Seats II below.

Action Bronson — Only for Dolphins

While Action Bronson continues to build an empire in film, television and the culinary arts, the New York rhymer returns to his musical stomping grounds with Only for Dolphins. It’s the New York Times best-selling author’s first offering since last year’s Lamb Over Rice, a collaborative project with famed producer The Alchemist.

Bam Bam Baklava doesn’t surf through Only for Dolphins alone either. Instead, he taps Young Mehico, Mayhem Lauren, and Hologram for this aquatic adventure. The Alchemist is back, along with Harry Fraud, DJ Muggs, and Daringer, who all join Bronson on the production tip. Kicking off with dolphin noises on the opener “Capoeira,” the album features previously-released singles “Latin Grammys” and “Golden Eye.”

The sea title and theme may seem odd to some, but Bronson explained its significance in a statement to press. “The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created,” he said. “They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do.” Swim and communicate with Baklava below.

Spillage Village — Spilligion

The Spillage Village collective returns with Spilligion, a new project that was mostly crafted in a shared space. The collection of artists — including EarthGang, J.I.D., 6lack, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, Hollywood JB, and Benji — mostly lived together in Atlanta to put this offering together during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

“It actually made us have to come together,” Bryant told Rolling Stone. “Instead of getting people to come in and add different things, it was just us creating.” But others still lent a hand on this project, including Ari Lennox, Chance the Rapper, Lucky Daye, Buddy, Ant Clemons, and Masego.

The crew pondered this release during its creation. “Does [making music] really even matter right now in a global pandemic? Does anybody care right now? Because life itself is on the line,” EarthGang’s Olu said in the aforementioned piece. “This is a situation that nobody has dealt with, so there is no blueprint from before…You can’t go to something like [Marvin Gaye’s] What’s Going On [for guidance]. I had no idea what this was gonna sound like.”

In the end, they decided to drop Spilligion. Hear what it sounds like below.

Bryson Tiller — Trapsoul (Deluxe)

Prior to unleashing new music, Bryson Tiller is revisiting Trapsoul with its deluxe edition. The new version comes five years after Pen Griffey’s fan favorite RCA debut broke onto the scene with its soulful trappings.

Fans may recall the project’s major singles, including “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” But the effort also included “Right My Wrongs,” “Been That Way,” and the hard-hitting “Rambo.” The deluxe edition features a contribution from The Weeknd on the latter cut’s remix, “Rambo (Last Blood).”

“Before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, Trapsoul,” Tiller tweeted. “Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut.”

Celebrate five years of Trapsoul below.

Lil Wayne – Tha Carter V (Deluxe)

Lil Wayne dropped his fan-pleasing album Tha Carter V back in 2018. Now, as deluxe editions are all the rage, Weezy returns to the fifth installment for a revamped release boasting 7 new songs to go with 3 original bonus joints.

“To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5, I felt it was only right to bless my fans/supporters with a few of my older songs/bangers that didn’t make the album,” Wayne said in a social media statement.

2 Chainz and Raekwon join the star-studded effort, which originally included Kendrick Lamar, XXXTentacion, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Celebrate two years of CV with new material below.