Hood Pope: A$AP Ferg Teams Up WIth Melbas & Donates 300 Meals To NYC Health and Hospitals Harlem

In the latest edition of Hip-Hop cares, the Trap Lord, A$AP Ferg made sure NYC’s heroes, healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to take care of New Yorkers infected with the coronavirus were well fed. The “Shabba” rapper linked up with local Harlem restaurant, Melbas, to provide 300 meals to NYC Health and Hospitals Harlem.

In footage of the 31-year-old Harlem native carrying out the good deed was shared on the official NYC Health and Hospitals Twitter account.

“For all of the frontline workers, everybody risking their lives, for all of the heroes, we provided food from Melbas. We’re doing it for Harlem. We’re doing it for everybody,” Ferg stated.

“These guys are risking their lives. We’re just here to make their job a little bit sweeter,” he added.

Huge thanks to @ASAPferg for donating 300 lunches courtesy of @melbasharlem to our #HealthCareHeroes at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. These meals keep our amazing staff members #HarlemStrong as they protect their community from the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/F9RUuWBDpG — NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) April 21, 2020

Ferg shared a video of the moment on his Instagram account as well with the caption:

“@melbasharlem and I Serving the Hero’s !!!”

Ferg hasn’t let the quarantine stop him from doing his job either. He is prepping to drop his latest single “Value” and teased its accompanying visual as well on IG, which both arrive April 22.

Ferg’s act of goodwill follows Birdman’s announcement that he is going to pay a month’s rent of Uptown New Orleans residents.

We salute you A$AP Ferg.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz