They Don’t Want You To Shine: Drake Shows DJ Khaled Love With THIS Expensive & Thoughtful Gift [Video]

Drake and DJ Khaled have developed a unique friendship and if this week is any indication, they’ll only reach new heights from here.

The pair infamously made fun of their codependency in their music video for “Popstar” earlier this month and now, Drizzy is making their bromance official. In case you’ve missed the headlines, Drake’s been expanding his jewelry collection with some heavy-hitting pieces — and this week, he blessed DJ Khaled with some new bling of his own. Khaled hit Instagram to show off a gift from the OVO founder.

“THANK YOU @champagnepapi for this beautiful gift 🎁! Luv forever !🦉🔑 🦁 #WETHEBEST #OVO,” the famed, award-winning producer wrote alongside a video clip. Combining their signature brands, Drake had a custom diamond chain, complete with an OVO owl and We The Best lion and key, made for Khaled. Check it out below.

Here’s a closer look, plus Khaled is so enthused he zooms in on a photo he has of himself and his bestie…

Of course Drake’s been humble about the gift on his end, but we’d expect nothing less.