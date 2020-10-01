Securing The Bag: Twitter Reacts To The Latest Telfar Drop

The Telfar hype is still at an all-time high.

Months ago, when the country’s civil unrest hit the business world, people finally understood how important it is to support Black businesses. One of the quality brands that was already established that began to take off is Telfar, which was created by Queens native Telfar Clemens. Clemens is known for his vegan leather shopping bag, which ranges in prices from $150 to $257, became the hottest drop of the summer. Resellers were even hawking the bags for as much as $700 on sites like Grailed after it was dubbed the Bushwick Birkin.

BUBBLEGUM TELFAR RESTOCKS TOMORROW BUT GET INTO THE NAILS FIRST! pic.twitter.com/mEBTFJRnVb — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 29, 2020

Unlike most brands, Telfar has made a concerted effort to halt the use of bots and rising resell prices by making sure he’s always got a new product and restocks on the horizon. And since the bags have become very sought after as the summer and fall’s most have affordable accessory, Twitter is always happy when the order goes through– similar to the adrenaline most of us get when “GOT ‘EM” floats across your screen after securing the latest Nike drop.

And this morning was one of those days when the fresh bubble gum colorway of the shopping bag dropped. The small one will run you $150, the medium is $202, and the large $257. But the price didn’t matter when the hype outweighs it. Hopefully, you were able to cop the lucky lady in your life a bag, and if not… just wait for the restock.

But in the meantime, check out some of the best reactions to those getting their hands on the coveted bag or striking out once again, below.