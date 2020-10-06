Delonte West On The Road To Recovery, Showing Progress At Detox Center

Finally, some more good news when it comes to Delonte West.

Back in September, a disturbing photo of West hit Twitter timelines showing him begging for money. Fans immediately began to ask where is the NBA or his family to step in to help him? It was revealed Doc Rivers and former teammate St. Joseph teammate Jameer Nelson was trying to reach out to him.

Days later, it was confirmed that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban swooped in a literally picked up West at a Texas gas station and to a local hotel where his family game-planned the next steps. TMZ Sports is now reporting that West is “doing okay” at a detox center.

Per TMZ Sports:

We’re told detox is Phase 1 — the process of removing all traces of drugs and alcohol from Delonte’s system.

Detox ain’t exactly a walk in the park — in fact, it’s a pretty taxing process both physically and mentally.

West is undergoing the process under the supervision of professionals — but it’s still extremely tough.

One person close with West told us Delonte is “doing fine” while “roughing it out” in order to move on to the phase of his treatment.

The celebrity gossip site is also reporting that once the detox phase is completed, West will be moved to continue his treatment, which will shift the focus to his mental health and long-term sobriety programs to ensure he stays on the right track. If needed, he will also have help from Darryl Strawberry, who offered to help West stay clean, being that he also battled substance abuse issues.

Photo: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty