Anderson .Paak Named Vans Global Music Ambassador, Debuts Footwear & Accessories Collab

Today (Oct. 8), OG sneaker and apparel company Vans announced that it has named Anderson .Paak as its Global Music Ambassador. Also revealed was a new footwear and accessories collaboration between the brand and the singer, songwriter, drummer, and a whole list of other descriptors.

The Grammy award-winning artist is the brand’s first Global Music Ambassador. The union is ideal since Anderson .Paak reportedly once worked at a Vans retail store in Topanga Canyon, CA, while they both share a goal of uplifting their communities while pushing creative expression. AP also once performed on the House of Vans stage and is featured in Vans’ global music content series, Sidestripe Sessions.

“I’m honored to be the newest member of the Vans Family and look forward to making history with one of the most respected global brands,” said .Paak via a press release. “I’m thankful for Vans’ partnership with .Paak House and can’t wait to broaden our reach to help even more people tap into their greatest potential.”

As for the accompanying collection, it is inspired by AP’s Southern Cali roots and pays homage to his acclaimed Venice and Malibu album. Included are two pairs of kicks—the familiar Old Skool DX, which is inspired by 2014’s Venice and features a 3D printed upper yellow eyelets and a translucent blue vinyl Sidestripe, and the Sid DX, which is a nod to 2016’s Malibu album and feature an embroidered chenille pattern on the upper along with black laces and the Flying-V logo along the sides. Both models feature a custom tongue label and translucent green waffle soles, custom packaging, and dust bags.

Besides the sneakers, the collection also includes a matching bucket hat with details that include silicon patches and signature quotes under its brim.

Today’s announcement coincides with the release of Anderson .Paak’s latest single and video for “Jewelz.”

The Vans x Anderson .Paak collection will be available on November 13 and will run you $40 to $110. Check out more detailed photos below.