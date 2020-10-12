Salute The King: President Obama Applauds “Friend” & “Extraordinary Leader” LeBron James After Championship Win

The Lakers took home the 2020 NBA Championship after beating Miami Heat in game six last night. LeBron James won his fourth ring and his “friend,” our Forever Prez Barack Obama, took a moment to congratulate him.

“Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy,” Obama captioned a collage of LeBron’s championship photos over the years.

Earlier today, the famed athlete hit Instagram with a photo of himself kissing his trophy. “What we do in life echoes in eternity,” he wrote alongside the flick, before posting another with his teammate Anthony Davis.”My brother is a ANIMAL and the scariest thing about it he’s just scratching the surface of his potential! 😱. My Goodness bro you’re Special!,” King James said.

See those posts below and let us know if you’re at all surprised by the L.A. Lakers’ win.