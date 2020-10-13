Salute: Avery & Ashley Bradley Donated $30K Worth Of Bubble Season Supplies To The WNBA

Avery Bradley’s family stepped up for the WNBA in an admirable way, according to reports.

In a “quiet” gesture that is now making headlines, the L.A. Lakers shooting guard and his wife, Ashley Bradley, donated more than $30,000 worth of supplies to ensure the athletes were able to successfully complete their bubble season. As previously reported, instead of rocking out for the playoffs, Avery opted to stay home with his family and son, who has respiratory issues. It was a commendable choice and now we learn the Bradleys continued to support their peers while holding down the home fort.

“While Bradley was at home in quarantine, his wife Ashley suggested they reach out to the WNBA to see if it needed any assistance for its Wubble in Bradenton, Florida. The league didn’t have luxury accommodations and amenities like its NBA brethren did, playing on IMG’s high school campus as opposed to Disney World. But that didn’t stop the WNBA from putting on a successful season, whose Finals were won last week by the Seattle Storm,” Forbes notes.

“Working with the WNBA and the league’s players association, Avery and Ashley ended up donating more than $30,000 in supplies to help the players, with an emphasis on the league’s working moms in the bubble. Bradley asked for a list of items the players might need to make their off the court experience just a little bit better and delivered,” the site goes on to state. The Bradleys delivered everything from playpens for the children to educational supplies.

“One thing that was really important was the moms, being able to make sure their essential needs were taken care of,” Bradley said, according to Forbes. “They don’t make as much, obviously, and I wanted to see if I could be of service to them to be able to assist in any way I could so they could focus on just basketball.”

We salute the Bradley family for looking out for others during these difficult and uncertain times. If you missed the reports on the WNBA’s disastrous bubble conditions, catch up here.