Hormel Foods Announces Free ‘Breathable Bacon’ Face Masks — Request Yours Inside

If you love pork, you’re in luck!

Hormel Foods has announced its new ‘Breathable Bacon’ face masks. The company is best known for its Black Label bacon, so the new masks are definitely on brand and, what’s more, is the fact that, for every mask requested, Hormel Foods will donate one meal to Feeding America.

“HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon is a revolutionary face mask featuring the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose and mouth,” a news release states, adding “Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through October 28, fans can visit www.BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon, so they can look and smell great wherever they are.”

“HORMEL® will also give back to hunger relief by donating one meal to Feeding America for every request on http://www.BreathableBacon.com, up to 10,000 meals. Fans can share pictures of their HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon on social media using #BreathableBacon,” the company goes on to state.

Check out the full announcement here and be sure to support!