Marshawn Lynch Teams Up With Big Run Studios For Beast Mode Tournament On Skillz

Beast Mode is not on the field running over defenders, but he is still out here making moves.

Thursday (Oct.16), mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios, in collaboration with mobile game platform Skillz, announced it is teaming up with Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch to celebrate the one year anniversary of the game Blackout Bingo.

The partnership will see Marshawn Lynch partner with Big Run Studios to run a 72-hour BEAST MODE-branded tournament powered by Skillz. Currently underway, players can participate in the tournament by clicking on the events section of Blackout Bingo. Players will be able to compete for prizes provided by Lynch himself and his lifestyle brand BEAST MODE. Prizes include a video call with Lynch, signed footballs, and Beast Mode apparel. All participants will also receive a discount in the BEAST MODE online store.

Y’all tap in to the FREE Beastmode Bingo Tournament. It’s only 72 hours, so don’t wait. Chances to win prizes from @beastmodestore and more, including one lucky winner getting on a video call with yo’ boi. https://t.co/KnG4SvW3sX#Fam1stFamily pic.twitter.com/Zp26ryytTb — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 16, 2020

Lynch will also make a special appearance in the limited time Blackout Bingo birthday mode will run in the game until November 9.

In a press release, Lynch spoke on why he decided to partner with Big Run Studios and why Bingo is so important to him:

“Bingo has been big-time family fun, but it’s also kept the lights on; I remember my mom and my momma traveling to bingo spots all over the bay rackin’ up W’s. My famalia loves competition, and as far back as I can remember, bingo was taught with the mindset of winning, no different than being on that field. BEAST MODE collaborating with Big Run Studios is straight-up, real TownBidness. They’re an Oakland company, they are contributing to the community, and they want to use their games as a platform to bring people from all backgrounds together. That’s something I’m always gonna get down with.”

Andrew Bell, CEO, and Co-Founder, Big Run Studios, added:

“As Oakland is home for both our studio and Marshawn Lynch, we felt this birthday would be a great occasion to also strengthen ties with our local town by not only featuring key landmarks in the game but also donating $10,000 to the Fam 1st Family Foundation. We believe that using your talents to consistently make a powerful impact is truly what

matters most for all communities and our players.”

Blackout Bingo is currently the no.1 bingo game and joins other Big Run Studios games, Big Hearts, Big Run Solitaire, and Farm Sweeper. So go ahead and do what Money Lynch said and “tap in” so you can score yourself some BEAST MODE gear.

Photo: Khristopher Squint Sandifer / Marshawn Lynch