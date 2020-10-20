The Supposed Plot For LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2: A New Legacy’ Revealed On Twitter

Whether you’re excited or not, LeBron James is still following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps and joining the Tune Squad in the upcoming movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Now we may possibly know how and why James and Bugs Bunny will link up in the film.

A screenshot of the supposed plot for the upcoming film has been shared by Writer and director Ben Mekler on Twitter, and if it’s legit, it will be just as zany and out of this world as the first movie. It reads:

“During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.’ stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle). With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA‘s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

Sounds good to us.

Joining James and Cheadle will be Ceyair J. Wright, who will play Bron’s son and up-and-coming chiefer, Bronny James, Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) will play his wife, Savannah James. Of course, it would be a Space Jam film without professional ballers involved, NBA and WNBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike will also be joining James in the movie.

Malcolm D. Lee will sit in the director’s chair, and Black Panther’s helmer Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, LeBron James, and Duncan Henderson will serve as producers on the film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is still set for a July 16, 2021 release barring there isn’t another global catastrophe like COVID-19.

Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty