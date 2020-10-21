Odell Beckham Has Been Banned From LSU Football Facilities — Here’s Why

Odell Beckham has been banned from his alma mater’s football program for two years, reports state.

Apparently, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver is no longer welcome at LSU football facilities after violating NCAA rules.

“Beckham was spotted handing out cash to LSU players immediately following the team’s National Championship Game win over Clemson in January. LSU initially claimed the money was fake but later acknowledged that it was real, after players said Beckham had given them genuine $100 bills. The school said Beckham handed out $2,000 in all,” Yahoo! Sports writes, adding “LSU also agreed to self-impose other penalties, including scholarship reductions and recruiting limitations, for other NCAA violations unrelated to Beckham.”

In a statement, LSU said it was working with the NCAA. “LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” LSU acknowledged, according to the site. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

Beckham was reportedly a first-team All American and winner of the Paul Hornung Award for being the most versatile college football player in 2013. He played three seasons at LSU.