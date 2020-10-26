Charlamagne Tha God & Kevin Hart Partnering With Audible For A Multifaceted Deal To Help Amplify Black Voices

Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God are making sure Black talent will be amplified as part of their new deal with Audible.

Monday (Oct.26), Audible Inc. announced a new global multi-year, multi-project development, production, and audio licensing deal with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God and actor/comedian Kevin Hart. Audible’s collaboration will see Charlamagne and Hart join forces through their CTHAGOD World Productions and Hartbeat Productions. The shared goal is to help Black creatives and the powerful narratives born from their unique perspectives.

As a result of the new partnership, Audible listeners can expect a slate of episodic long-form Audible Originals that will consist of fiction and non-fiction scripted series from “emerging and high wattage superstar talent” provided by both Hart and Charlamagne’s companies. Kevin and Charlamagne will also team-up for projects co-written and performed by them and put out programs written and performed by them separately.

In a press release, Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP, Head of US Content, spoke on the new partnership with Hart and Charlamagne.

“Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God are two extremely talented forces who have captured the hearts, minds, and ears of millions of fans around the world and whose distinct voices, vision and collective brand equity are uniquely positioned to inspire new listeners to engage with Audible. Audiences everywhere are eager to hear more from them – to laugh with them, to learn from them. Charlamagne’s direct, no-nonsense perspective and Kevin’s hustle, humor, and authenticity are a winning combination; Audible is incredibly excited to join forces with these masterminds to create groundbreaking new originals. Their collaborative and solo scripted audio originals will bring great new entertainment experiences to Audible’s robust pipeline of content.”

Charlamagne called the partnership a “special collaboration and highlight both he and Kevin’s commitment “to discovering and amplifying Black talent who will create content that entertains, informs, empowers, and inspires.”

“This is a special collaboration. Kevin and I are committed to discovering and amplifying Black talent who will create content that entertains, informs, empowers, and inspires. It’s critical for more Black people to unite in business to elevate and provide pathways for other creatives to shine while providing platforms to shape culturally-nuanced storytelling for global audiences. The scripted audio movement is offering creative freedom and is future of storytelling, so we’re thrilled to develop projects in this space.”

Hart added:

“It’s always been a goal of mine to build meaningful businesses and to create with purpose. In this new collaboration with Charlamagne and Audible, we will enable black voices and storytellers to share our culture in their own words. The power of black voices is palpable, and I feel a responsibility to help my community broadcast our stories, many that are rich in culture and heritage. We want to create a space where everyone can access content that lifts, inspires, and educates.”

We love to see it, can’t wait to see the fruit this new partnership will produce.

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty