VoteEarly: Millions Of Young Americans Have Already Cast Their Ballot

Voter turnout is climbing at an unprecedented rate in this year’s election, with Millennials and Gen Z casting their ballots in record numbers.

The Center For Information & Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University states over three million early or absentee ballots have been recorded by people aged 18 – 29 so far.

“As of October 21, more than 3 million young people (ages 18-29) have already voted early or absentee in the 2020 elections, including more than 2 million in 14 key states that may well decide the presidency and control of the United States Senate,” CIRCLE reports, noting with a graph that this year’s turn out is “far higher” than 2016’s.

“In every state we’re tracking, the number of absentee and early votes cast as of October 21, 2020, is far higher than at the same date in 2016. That’s to be expected, given the greater emphasis on mail-in voting this year due to the pandemic. Still, the numbers are especially dramatic in a state like Texas, where at least 490,000 young people have already cast ballots,” the site goes on. “Moreover, in Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, early votes cast by youth have already exceeded the 2016 margin of victory in each state.”

Check out the graph below and let’s keep making our voices heard. If you missed it, Google is assisting people with early voting locations — check that out here.