Tune In: The Trailer For Regina King’s Feature Film Directorial Debut, ‘One Night In Miami,’ Is Here

Over the summer, Amazon Studios announced the acquiring of Regina King’s feature film directorial debut, One Night In Miami.

Now, we’ve got the official trailer on our hands and like any project involving King, it’s a must-watch. Here’s a quick synopsis of the film, which follows a young Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), whom we recognize today as Muhammad Ali:

“Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.”

“In One Night in Miami, [writer Kemp] Powers explores what happened during these pivotal hours through the dynamic relationship between the four men and the way their friendship, paired with their shared struggles, fueled their path to becoming the civil rights icons they are today,” a press release adds.

“Amazon’s enthusiasm for One Night In Miami is both humbling and exciting. I’m honored to have them as partners on my feature film directorial debut,” King said of the partnership.

Check out the trailer below and tune in January 15.