21 Savage Is The Face of SNIPES x PlayStation Collaboration Campaign

Travis Scott isn’t the only rapper who is the face of PlayStation-related merch.

To celebrate the release of the insanely hard to get PlayStation 5, international sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES linked up with PlayStation and has tapped rapper and avid gamer Sir 21 Savage to be the face of the new campaign for the collaboration.

The collaboration “merges style with intentional design” and is specifically geared towards gamers. The collection is unisex, features gloves, hoodies, t-shirts, joggers, beanies, jackets, and vests that which is specifically designed to accommodate gamers by including full zip pockets to store your PS5 DualSense controller and other gaming accessories.

Select items, such as the vest pictured above, feature a dark rainbow reflective in the fabric and print, drawing inspiration from the PlayStation universe’s look and feel. Prices in the collection range from 9.99€ ($12.00) – 69.99€ ($83.00). The SNIPES x PlayStation collection drops on November 28 and can be purchased on SNIPES’ website, the SNIPES app, and SNIPE stores.

This collaboration is the latest union between the world of fashion and gaming. Athletic apparel companies such as PUMA, Nike, and adidas have realized that gamers like to rock the latest kicks and like to rock some stylish threads when they pick up the sticks. We definitely expect to see more collaborations with video game companies down the line.

Hit the gallery below to see more photos of the SNIPES x PlayStation collection.

Photo: SNIPES/ PlayStation